Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRRPF. reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS FRRPF opened at $8.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

