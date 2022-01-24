Financial Comparison: Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) & Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Lattice Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lattice Semiconductor 0 4 6 0 2.60

Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $75.71, suggesting a potential upside of 39.33%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Lattice Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 5.18 $234.68 million $0.21 66.67 Lattice Semiconductor $408.12 million 18.23 $47.39 million $0.58 93.69

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice Semiconductor. Semiconductor Manufacturing International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International 14.53% 4.00% 2.62% Lattice Semiconductor 17.34% 22.26% 12.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets. The company was founded in 1983 by Samir Palnitkar and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

