Financial Contrast: BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) versus Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) and BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kala Pharmaceuticals and BetterLife Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kala Pharmaceuticals $6.36 million 8.93 -$104.33 million ($2.04) -0.43 BetterLife Pharma N/A N/A -$27.20 million ($0.87) -0.19

BetterLife Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kala Pharmaceuticals. Kala Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BetterLife Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Kala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.8% of BetterLife Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kala Pharmaceuticals and BetterLife Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kala Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 BetterLife Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 765.05%. Given Kala Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BetterLife Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Kala Pharmaceuticals and BetterLife Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kala Pharmaceuticals -1,085.43% -141.93% -58.63% BetterLife Pharma N/A N/A -1,217.40%

Volatility & Risk

Kala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BetterLife Pharma has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BetterLife Pharma beats Kala Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S. Langer and Colin R. Gardner in 2009 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus. BetterLife Pharma Inc. has a research agreement with the University of California San Diego for preclinical behavioral pharmacology studies of TD-0148A, a lysergic acid diethylamide derivative solution. The company was formerly known as Pivot Pharmaceuticals Inc. and changed its name to BetterLife Pharma Inc. in December 2019. BetterLife Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

