Financial Contrast: Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB)

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA -6.12% -21.49% -9.05% FAT Brands N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and FAT Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $64.89 million 6.76 -$10.30 million ($0.59) -76.54 FAT Brands $18.12 million 9.62 -$14.86 million N/A N/A

Kura Sushi USA has higher revenue and earnings than FAT Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.6% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kura Sushi USA and FAT Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 0 0 6 0 3.00 FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus price target of $69.80, indicating a potential upside of 54.56%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Summary

Kura Sushi USA beats FAT Brands on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc. is a franchising company which strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. It currently owns restaurant brands which includes Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses. FAT Brands Inc. is based in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.