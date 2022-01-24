Financial Contrast: Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) versus IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sundial Growers and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundial Growers -506.37% -13.65% -12.74% IM Cannabis -60.79% -19.57% -14.00%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sundial Growers and IM Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundial Growers 1 3 0 0 1.75 IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sundial Growers presently has a consensus target price of $0.78, indicating a potential upside of 62.03%. IM Cannabis has a consensus target price of $8.42, indicating a potential upside of 287.86%. Given IM Cannabis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Sundial Growers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sundial Growers and IM Cannabis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundial Growers $45.48 million 17.46 -$178.92 million ($0.18) -2.66 IM Cannabis $11.86 million 12.48 -$21.42 million ($0.76) -2.86

IM Cannabis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sundial Growers. IM Cannabis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sundial Growers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Sundial Growers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IM Cannabis beats Sundial Growers on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc. is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. Spiritleaf aims to be the most knowledgeable and trusted source of recreational cannabis by offering a premium consumer experience and quality curated cannabis products. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek on August 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

