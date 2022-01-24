Financial Strategies Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,426 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 0.5% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 205.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 181,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 122,391 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 55,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 271,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.45 during trading on Monday. 3,904,065 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.