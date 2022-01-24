FintruX Network (FTX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $794.00

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $794.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00042319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006062 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

