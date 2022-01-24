FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Hits $0.0948

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0948 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $44.57 million and $2.74 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000671 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002272 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003875 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 805,748,955 coins and its circulating supply is 470,222,378 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

