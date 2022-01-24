First Foundation (FFWM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $89.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Foundation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $25.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.38. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $29.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the third quarter worth $240,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Foundation by 118.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 34.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Foundation by 3,159.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 19,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Foundation by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,944,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

