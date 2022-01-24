First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to post $74.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.28 million and the lowest is $70.00 million. First Foundation reported sales of $63.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $302.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $307.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $371.12 million, with estimates ranging from $358.00 million to $387.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $89.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.52 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFWM. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 11.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after acquiring an additional 416,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Foundation by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Foundation by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

FFWM stock opened at $25.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

