First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,616,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,500,000 after purchasing an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 41,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.