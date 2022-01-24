First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony Purchases 2,000 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.10 per share, with a total value of C$26,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,008,700.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,821 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,130.18.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.40 per share, with a total value of C$33,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,950.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.80 per share, with a total value of C$34,500.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.72 per share, with a total value of C$68,600.00.

Shares of TSE FR traded down C$1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,314. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.95. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$156.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.93%.

FR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.63.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

