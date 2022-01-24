First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.67

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.67 and last traded at C$12.79, with a volume of 459128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.61.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.63.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.50. The stock has a market cap of C$3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$156.95 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.93%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total transaction of C$270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,007,000. Also, Director Keith Neumeyer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total transaction of C$832,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727,167 shares in the company, valued at C$62,057,330.55. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,821 shares of company stock valued at $245,680 and sold 184,100 shares valued at $3,016,498.

About First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.