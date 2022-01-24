First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,901 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Iron Mountain worth $31,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 459.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,739 shares of company stock worth $4,647,814. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $43.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.31. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

