First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,908 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar General worth $30,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,969,000 after buying an additional 16,459 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.90.

Shares of DG opened at $210.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.90 and its 200 day moving average is $223.59. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

