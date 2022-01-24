First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,713 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $31,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $887,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $271,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $89.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $161.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $95.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $472,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $63,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 547,617 shares of company stock valued at $45,574,441. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

