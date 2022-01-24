First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99,119 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Paychex worth $28,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,419,596,000 after purchasing an additional 297,980 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,478,000 after purchasing an additional 189,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,478,000 after acquiring an additional 181,319 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,226,000 after acquiring an additional 72,648 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $118.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.32. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

