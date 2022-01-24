First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872,984 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.44% of People’s United Financial worth $32,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.10.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

About People's United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

