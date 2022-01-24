First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $23.06 Million in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 223,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,063,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.41% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA REMX opened at $104.70 on Monday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $126.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.19.

