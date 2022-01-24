First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 21,571 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,571 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $23,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $59,692,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5,453.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 224,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after buying an additional 220,281 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,652,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,019,000 after buying an additional 206,402 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,885,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 306,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,525,000 after buying an additional 29,458 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $202.00 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $169.49 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.44.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

