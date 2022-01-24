First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $184.54

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $184.54 and last traded at $184.82, with a volume of 8319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.60 and its 200-day moving average is $237.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 515.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $2,792,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $208,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 25.8% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,742,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

