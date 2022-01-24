First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 55.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
FEI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,852. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.
