First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 55.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

FEI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,852. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.