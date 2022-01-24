First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $52.88

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.88 and last traded at $52.89, with a volume of 11465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.19.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 52.6% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 45.1% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

