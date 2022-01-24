First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by 60.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE FPL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.76. 209,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,589. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $6.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

