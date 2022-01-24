FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.44

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FGROY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of FirstGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.25.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

