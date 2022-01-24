Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Five Below worth $20,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

FIVE traded down $7.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.07. 6,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,493. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.14. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $156.52 and a one year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

