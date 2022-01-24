Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $21.94 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 46.12%. On average, analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FSBC opened at $29.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.12. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $33.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.07% of Five Star Bancorp worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

