Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Shares Gap Up to $28.50

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.50, but opened at $29.63. Five Star Bancorp shares last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 38 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.94 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 46.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 285.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

