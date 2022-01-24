Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Shares Gap Up to $28.50

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.50, but opened at $29.63. Five Star Bancorp shares last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 38 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 285.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Five Star Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSBC)
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.
