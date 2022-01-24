Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $75.55

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.55 and last traded at $76.05, with a volume of 6194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.22.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.01 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 828.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 105.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.