Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.158 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years.

NYSE DFP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,989. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $31.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

