Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.158 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years.
NYSE DFP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,989. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $31.43.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
