Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.158 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years.

NYSE:DFP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 233,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,989. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $25.37 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

