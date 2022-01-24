Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.158 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years.
NYSE:DFP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 233,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,989. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $25.37 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.
Read More: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.