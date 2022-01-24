Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by 1.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.93. 55,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,230. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $13.86.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
