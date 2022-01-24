Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by 1.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.93. 55,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,230. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

