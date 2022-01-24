Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

NYSE FFC traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 656,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,912. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.