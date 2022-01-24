Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has raised its dividend by 11.3% over the last three years.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.50. 656,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,912. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

