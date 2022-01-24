Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

FLC traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.47. The stock had a trading volume of 63,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,207. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $25.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

