Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.128 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE FLC traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.47. 63,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

