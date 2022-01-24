FLO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $60,018.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000423 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 89.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

