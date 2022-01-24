Flow (FLOW) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $245.42 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $245.42 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flow has traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for about $4.61 or 0.00012840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00048956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,377.41 or 0.06615261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00057039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,951.67 or 1.00037255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006356 BTC.

About Flow

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 318,082,398 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.