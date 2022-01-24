Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.00.

FLGZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

Shares of FLGZY opened at $7.63 on Monday. Flughafen Zürich has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.