Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,169 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.26% of Foghorn Therapeutics worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 586,487 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 20.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 33,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 126.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 148.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $25.10.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.43% and a negative net margin of 10,844.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

