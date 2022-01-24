Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Trading Up 6%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s stock price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.74 and last traded at $45.74. Approximately 69,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,079,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.17.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FL. Wedbush began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Foot Locker by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Foot Locker by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,259 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,089 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

