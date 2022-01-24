Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.38. 1,381,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 938,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Foresight Autonomous from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the second quarter valued at about $6,527,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 53.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,876,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 652,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 330.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 107,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 379.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 104,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the second quarter valued at about $428,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

