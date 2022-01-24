Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Trading 4.5% Higher

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) shares rose 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 5,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 440,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $532.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.43.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 29,387 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,334,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,986,000 after purchasing an additional 44,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

