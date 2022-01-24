Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.68.

FTNT traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $290.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,364,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,967. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $143.63 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,865 shares of company stock worth $6,175,007 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

