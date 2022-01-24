Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.30.

FTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. CIBC upped their target price on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Fortis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Fortis by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTS opened at $46.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.47. Fortis has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.30.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4248 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

