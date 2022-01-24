Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $16,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,198 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth $109,551,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,144,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,074 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 724.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 436,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after acquiring an additional 383,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth $20,968,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In related news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBHS. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

FBHS opened at $94.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.40 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.