FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) rose 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.93 and last traded at $35.75. Approximately 13,619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 974,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.82.

FOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Get FOX alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOX. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in FOX by 29.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in FOX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 124,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in FOX by 2.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

About FOX (NASDAQ:FOX)

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.