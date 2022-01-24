FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Gap Up to $37.69

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.69, but opened at $38.54. FOX shares last traded at $38.85, with a volume of 49,165 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in FOX by 367.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in FOX by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in FOX by 243.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in FOX by 347.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

