Frank Porter Stansberry Buys 10,938 Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 10,938 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $62,565.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Frank Porter Stansberry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 120,100 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $718,198.00.

Shares of MKTW stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $6.03. 313,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,606. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,021,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,520,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

